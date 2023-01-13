Ukrzaliznytsia launches a loyalty program for passengers

18:37 13 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia launches the Iron Friends loyalty program for passengers, the carrier reports

“After February 24, there were no “random passengers” left on board Ukrainian trains: for many, the railway became the way of life, we all became closer, because in the most difficult moments we were always - and are - nearby. Now, for those who regularly choose the railway for their travels, we have launched the Iron Friends program.

For every kilometer spent traveling with Ukrzaliznytsia, you can get from one to three virtual points, which are called "hugs".



Hugs can be exchanged for gifts. The loyalty program will also record the personal records of travelers by rail.



Hugs must be used within one calendar year or they will disappear. They also cannot be exchanged. The list of partners, bonuses and gifts is promised to be gradually expanded.



To join the loyalty program, you need to download the Ukrzaliznytsia application or update it if it is already installed.