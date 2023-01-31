12:37 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

From February 19, Ukrzaliznytsia launches two new trains from Kyiv and Kharkov to Poland, they will run along the routes Kharkov, Kyiv - Przemysl and Kyiv - Chelm. Kharkov will now have daily connections with Poland.

Kharkiv-Przemysl



Train No. 73/74 from Kharkiv to Przemysl will depart on odd numbers at 14:07. The train arrives in Kyiv at 21:04, and in Przemysl at 11:13.



In the opposite direction from Przemysl, the train will depart on even numbers at 13:45 and arrive in Kharkiv at 10:01.



This train will provide Kharkiv residents with daily communication with Poland. The previously appointed train No. 93/94 from Kharkiv to Chelm leaves for Poland on even numbers.

Kyiv-Helm



Train No. 67/19–20/68 from Kyiv to Chelm will depart from Kyiv every day at 18:14, and will arrive in Chelm at 4:55. In the opposite direction, the train will depart at 23:45 and arrive in Kyiv at 13:07.



Passengers of the train, having arrived in Chelm, will be able to transfer to the Polish train IS67, which will arrive in Warsaw at 10:12. Also in the opposite direction: from Warsaw, the Polish train IS68 will leave at 17:45 and arrive in Chelm at 21:10. Tickets for these flights must be purchased in advance online on the website of the Polish Railways.