Ukrzaliznytsia launches additional flights on January 6-8

12:29 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia launches additional flights for Christmas on January 6-8, according to the telegram channel of the carrier.



These are the following flights:

180/179 Kyiv - Dnipro

January 6 and 8 at 09:53 from Kyiv, at 18:25 in the Dnieper. Return the same day at 08:51, arrival at 17:05.





191/192 Kyiv - Lviv

January 8 at 07:44 from Kyiv and at 15:28 in Lviv. Return on January 8 at 08:06, arrives at 15:38.





176/175 Kyiv - Krivoy Rog

January 8 at 06:19 from Kyiv via Mironovka, st. them. T. Shevchenko, Alexandria with arrival at 15:07. Return on the same day at 08.09 with arrival in the capital at 16.26.





104/103 Kyiv - Kharkiv

January 8 at 09:40 from Kyiv, arrival at 17:15. Return the same day at 10:48, arrival at 18:41.





168 Lviv - Odessa

January 8 at 08:50 from Lviv, arrival at 19:49. Return the same day at 10:16, arrival at 21:38.

Until January 8 inclusive, there will be a direct Intercity + flight to Slavsk "Ski Express" No. 745.