Ukrzaliznytsia returns a high-speed train from Kyiv to Dnipro and Zaporozhye

14:44 24 May Kyiv, Ukraine

For the first time since the beginning of a full-scale invasion, Ukrzaliznytsia will resume running the high-speed Intercity+ train on the Kyiv-Dnipro-Zaporozhye route.



The route will be launched from June 10, 2023.

From Kyiv, the Hyundai Rotem train will depart at 6:35, arrive in Dnipro at 12:57, and in Zaporozhye at 14:25.

From Zaporozhye, Intercity+ will depart at 14:45, arriving in Dnipro and Kyiv at 16:04 and 22:15, respectively.

Tickets have not yet appeared on sale, but they promise that sales will open today - May 24.



In addition, flights Kyiv - Dnipro - Zaporizhzhia are included in the new schedule of Ukrzaliznytsia trains, which starts on June 10. In particular, two new flights were added to the schedule: train No. 40/39 Zaporozhye - Solotvyno, connecting Zaporozhye and Dnipro with the resorts of Lviv region and Transcarpathia; train No. 148/147 Kiev-Odessa, which will run through Cherkasy.



Two more trains will change their route. Train No. 13/14 Kyiv - Solotvyno will run through Vinnitsa and Khmelnitsky, and No. 234/233 Kyiv - Pokrovsk - Lviv will run through Pavlograd in the Dnipropetrovsk region.