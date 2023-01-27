Ukrzaliznytsia transported a record number of passengers in 10 years between Ukraine and the EU

17:40 27 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In 2022, Ukrzaliznytsia transported a record number of passengers in traffic with the EU in ten years - about 1.4 million people, the company said. This is almost 10 times more than in 2021.



In addition, UZ transported 600,000 people to the EU on evacuation flights.



The most popular international train is the flight from Kyiv to Warsaw. During the day, Ukrzaliznytsia receives more than two thousand requests to purchase tickets for this train in online services, but its capacity is limited to 150 seats per flight, the company noted.



Soon the number of seats on the route should increase - they will start using wider Ukrainian-made cars. Only RIC international carriages run to Warsaw, the fleet of which is limited.



During the year, UZ also launched six new international trains: from Kyiv and Kharkiv to Chelm, from Kyiv and Zaporozhye to Przemysl, from Kyiv to Przemysl via Vinnitsa, Khmelnitsky, Ternopil and Lviv, and from Kyiv to Chisinau.



In total, in 2022, Ukrzaliznytsia transported 16.9 million passengers by long-distance trains, and another four million people were evacuated.