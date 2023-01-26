Ukrzaliznytsia expects a loss this year

18:53 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

According to the results of 2022, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC received a net loss of UAH 10.8 billion, this year the company expects almost twice as much.



This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.



Over the previous year, the company, according to the expected data, received UAH 10.8 billion in net loss. Damage from passenger traffic is 13.3 billion hryvnia.



The company recalled that Ukrzaliznytsia allocated UAH 10 billion to support liquidity and uninterrupted operation of the industry.



This year, the company expects UAH 20.2 billion of damage due to a large social burden and restrictions on cargo transportation.



According to the financial plan, revenues are expected at the level of UAH 83.9 billion, expenses - UAH 107.9 billion, EBITDA (earnings net of interest, taxes and depreciation charges) - UAH 8.4 billion.



The company also plans to raise 1.7 billion. UAH from the state budget and pay in favor of the state UAH 22.8 billion.



Capital investments will amount to UAH 50 billion, which is 4 times more than in the past.



In addition, in 2023 the company does not plan to raise tariffs for freight and passenger transportation.



