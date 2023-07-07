Ukrzaliznytsia adds a connection between Kyiv and Slavyansk

17:18 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Starting from Tuesday, July 11, passengers will be able to use the extended route of train No. 101/102 Kherson - Kyiv, which will continue to Slovyansk.

In the opposite direction, the first flight under the new schedule is scheduled for July 12.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia.

In addition, a special suburban electric train will be organized between Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, adjusted to the Kiev-Kherson flight.Thus, Ukrzaliznytsia adds a message between Kiev and Slavyansk.

"Thus, in addition to the daily connection with the capital, passengers from Donbass will have the following new connections: Korsun; Smelo; Dolinskaya; Nikolaev. And passengers from the Kherson region will be able to get by rail to: Grebenka; Lubnov; Mirgorod; Poltava; Krasnograd; Lozova," the statement said.

It is reported that the train will depart from Kyiv on odd numbers at 20:42 and arrive in Slovyansk at 06:48. In the opposite direction from Slavyansk - on even numbers at 09:45 with arrival in the capital at 20:30.