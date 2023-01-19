Ukrzaliznytsia has added a new train Lviv - Kharkiv

17:09 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The new train No. 114/113 Lviv - Kharkiv will help expand the network of railway communications for northern Polissya and Volyn.

The train will start running on February 1st. It will depart from Lviv on odd days at 18:06 and travel through Chervonograd, Kovel, Varash, Sarny, Zhytomyr and other stations.
It will arrive in Kyiv at 09:28 and then move to Kharkov via Vorozhba and Sumy. Arrival in Kharkov - at 19:15.
“Back on odd numbers from February 3, the train will depart from Kharkov at 06:52, providing residents of Kharkov, Sumy and other cities with morning communication with Kyiv. From the capital at 16:00 the train leaves for Zhytomyr, and then through Polissya, arriving in Lviv at 07:04. Thus, residents of northern Polissya and Volhynia receive a daily route to Kyiv from Lviv, since the movement of the new train is the same as that of the previously assigned train No. 131/132 Lviv - Dnipro. Both trains run every other day," the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia writes.