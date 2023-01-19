Ukrzaliznytsia has added a new train Lviv - Kharkiv

17:09 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The new train No. 114/113 Lviv - Kharkiv will help expand the network of railway communications for northern Polissya and Volyn.



The train will start running on February 1st. It will depart from Lviv on odd days at 18:06 and travel through Chervonograd, Kovel, Varash, Sarny, Zhytomyr and other stations.

It will arrive in Kyiv at 09:28 and then move to Kharkov via Vorozhba and Sumy. Arrival in Kharkov - at 19:15.