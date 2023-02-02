Ukrtelecom launched free Wi-Fi zones on the streets of five Ukrainian cities

The Ukrtelecom operator has launched free Wi-Fi zones on the streets of five Ukrainian cities. They are already working in Kyiv, Dnipro, Lvov, Odessa and Kharkov.
For this purpose, outdoor distribution cabinets were installed in cities several years ago. These cabinets are labeled accordingly.
In total, about 700 public Wi-Fi zones are already operating, they say in Ukrtelecom. The Internet can be used even in the absence of electricity, it should work for another 2-4 hours. The network is called UKRTELECOM_FREE.
They promise speeds up to 20 megabits per second with an average radius of up to 10 meters from the switch cabinet. But they note that the actual speed will depend on the number of consumers simultaneously using access and the technical parameters of their devices.
Addresses of Wi-Fi zones can be found at the link .
Ukrtelecom adds that you can also connect to free Wi-Fi in 200 customer service centers throughout Ukraine. Phones can also be recharged at these centres. The list of addresses is on the link.
