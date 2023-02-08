15:44 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrposhta has launched a pre-sale of the postal set “Warriors of Light. Warriors of Good”, dedicated to people working on the restoration of damaged objects.

“The brands are named after these professions - Road Workers, Communications Operators, Power Engineers, Water Suppliers and Gas Operators. "Warriors of Light. Warriors of Good” is our gratitude and dedication to these people, the company added.