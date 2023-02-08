Ukrposhta has launched a pre-sale of the postal set “Warriors of Light. Warriors of Good"
15:44 08 February Kyiv, Ukraine
Ukrposhta has launched a pre-sale of the postal set “Warriors of Light. Warriors of Good”, dedicated to people working on the restoration of damaged objects.
“The brands are named after these professions - Road Workers, Communications Operators, Power Engineers, Water Suppliers and Gas Operators. "Warriors of Light. Warriors of Good” is our gratitude and dedication to these people, the company added.
The postage set includes: a block of stamps, an envelope and a card “Warriors of Light. Warriors of Good." The stamp will be put into circulation on February 15. You can pre-order via the link
.
