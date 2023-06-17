Ukrposhta opens pre-sale of stamps dedicated to the Offensive Guards

10:07 04 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrposhta launches pre-sale of stamps dedicated to the Offensive Guards. This postal issue continues the series "Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!".





The stamps depict soldiers of the National Guard, the National Police and the State Border Service.

The block will be released with a circulation of 235,000 copies. The cost of one block is 69 hryvnias. When placing an order, you can donate to help the Offensive Guard: all funds collected from May 4 to May 9 will be transferred to special forces. The stamps will be sent to customers after May 9th.