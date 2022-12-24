Ukrposhta issues stamps with javelins and bayraktars on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

18:25 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrposhta is issuing the Weapons of Victory stamp, said Igor Smelyansky, CEO of the company.



The sheet shows weapons used by the Ukrainian army: Alder, Neptune, Stugna-P, Bayraktar TB2, FGM-148 Javelin, M142

HIMARS.

The authors of the postal issue are graphic artists Sergey and Alexander Kharuko.



The stamp will be released on December 6 on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but pre-order is already open.



The issue is charitable, the cost of a stamp sheet is 90 hryvnia, of which 18 hryvnia will be given to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The circulation of the sheet is 200 thousand copies.