Ukrposhta and GUR canceled a stamp on the anniversary of the liberation of Snake Island

14:49 30 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrposhta and the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Friday, June 30, canceled a stamp in honor of the anniversary of the liberation of Snake Island. The event was attended by the head of the GUR, Kirill Budanov.



Budanov recalled that June 30 marks exactly one year since the Snake Island was liberated.

"This is a very important event for us, because it opened the sea route for us. I personally believe that every millimeter of the liberation of the territory is an achievement and this must be done by any means and methods," Budanov said.

He added that it is planned to buy another batch of drones with the funds raised from the sale of the brand.