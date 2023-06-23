Ukrposhta has announced new stamps dedicated to the GUR and the liberation of Snake Island

15:41 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Special stamps will appear in Ukraine dedicated to the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the liberation of Snake Island



Ukrposhta has launched a pre-order for the postal set "Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine". It includes a new series of stamps and limited merchandise with the symbols of the department.

This was announced on June 23 by the press service of the company.

"On June 30, we will celebrate the anniversary of the liberation of Zmeiny Island, or, as they say, a" gesture of good will "with the help of our Armed Forces. Well, how could we not celebrate this day," the message says.

The redemption of the stamp will take place in Kyiv. By pre-order, you can buy no more than 10 sets. In addition, you can order merch with the slogans "Total Noise Reduction" and "Keep Silence Alone".



Parts of the postal set contain images of scouts on combat missions. They were depicted by the artist Alexander Okhapkin, and the GUR provided a photo.



Proceeds from the sale of stamps will be directed to equipment for the Defense Forces of Ukraine.