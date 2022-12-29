Ukrposhta announced new stamps for January-February 2023

Ukrposhta will make three "non-standard" stamp issues in January and February 2023, General Director Igor Smelyansky said.
How many stamps have not been issued, they definitely won’t be enough for everyone, he added. According to him, in 2023 there will be more issues, but the circulation will be smaller.
In the new year 2023, collectors are expected to release issues in honor of the liberation of the occupied territories, hero cities, selfless volunteers, critical infrastructure workers, Ukrainian children left behind a carefree childhood due to the Russian military invasion, and, of course, the most anticipated issue - in honor of the Victory.
In order not to miss something interesting next year, the general director of Ukrposhta suggests subscribing to Ukrposhta's philatelic subscription.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments