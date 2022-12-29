Ukrposhta announced new stamps for January-February 2023

14:29 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrposhta will make three "non-standard" stamp issues in January and February 2023, General Director Igor Smelyansky said.

"It so happened that the latest issues - Kherson, Krymsky Most, New Year, Shchedryk and Arms - were sold out in almost a matter of days and, of course, I receive numerous messages that many did not have enough of our stamps," wrote Smelyansky.

How many stamps have not been issued, they definitely won’t be enough for everyone, he added. According to him, in 2023 there will be more issues, but the circulation will be smaller.

"But smaller ones don't mean not so cool, because we are already preparing non-standard 3 issues for January-February," Smelyansky said.

In the new year 2023, collectors are expected to release issues in honor of the liberation of the occupied territories, hero cities, selfless volunteers, critical infrastructure workers, Ukrainian children left behind a carefree childhood due to the Russian military invasion, and, of course, the most anticipated issue - in honor of the Victory.