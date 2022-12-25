"Ukroboronprom" has developed a "pencil for demining"

18:30 29 November Kyiv, Ukraine

The state concern "Ukroboronprom" has developed a device for the safe demining of territories, which visually looks like a pencil.

This was reported by the press service of the state concern.

“Specialists from one of the enterprises of Ukroboronprom have created a prototype product for burning metal (HPM) SF-1, which looks like a pencil. Thanks to its exothermic powder mixture, it effectively burns through the metal shells of explosive objects such as ammunition.. This leads to the burning out of the explosive," the report says.

Such a pencil can be used for demining territories, the concern noted.



Developers are already working on technology for remote use of the SF-1 VPM using unmanned aerial vehicles.. This will improve the quality of demining and save lives.

"It is important that the device is safe to use," the concern notes.

According to Ukroboronprom, the pencil developer is the mine action operator in Ukraine. It received a certificate giving the right to carry out demining and other operations with explosive objects on the territory of Ukraine.

Also, the Ukroboronprom enterprise has its own Center for Humanitarian Demining, which employs high-class specialists. Since 2010, the Center has been accredited to the UN as a mine action service provider and is a partner of UNMAS, the relevant service of the United Nations.