Ukrenergo: a significant shortage of power remains in the central region

12:38 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As of morning in the central region and Kyiv, there is a significant shortage of power in the energy system.

“UAV shelling of the main grid facilities in the central region, which took place on the night of December 19, as well as shelling in eastern Ukraine, led to another damage to the energy infrastructure and a deterioration in the situation with energy supply, in particular in the central region and Kiev, ” the report says.

In the capital, less than half of the demand for consumption is provided, the priority is the supply of critical infrastructure.

Repair crews of Ukrenergo, generation and distribution system operators are making every effort to improve power supply.



It is expected that on December 20, it will be possible to turn on certain equipment that will improve the level of power supply reliability, reduce the power shortage in the capital's energy center and heal more consumers.