Ukrenergo investigates after massive power outages

17:11 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrenergo, the national energy company, announced the launch of an investigation into the causes of massive power outages across Ukraine.



According to the official statement of the company, the incident occurred on Tuesday, May 30, when several main high-voltage lines were emergency disconnected around 13:00.



As a result, the security system was automatically triggered and the power supply was interrupted in several areas.



At the moment, the power engineers are working on restoring electricity, and it is expected that the light will be restored in the coming hours..



In its message, the company stressed that an investigation has already been launched to determine the causes of the incident. However, it is important to note that the outages occurred for technical reasons and are not related to power shortages in the power system.



It also became known that DTEK announced a decrease in the frequency in the unified energy system of Ukraine, and Ukrenergo specialists are currently investigating the reasons for this decrease. At 14:32, power engineers were given permission to restore power supply.



The text is provided for review and is not an official statement of Ukrenergo.