Ukrenergo will modernize and strengthen the protection of backbone networks

11:18 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrenergo is launching a pilot project "Network of the Future", which will modernize and strengthen the protection of backbone networks, as well as introduce Internet technologies in the energy sector.



This was reported by the press service of Ukrenergo.

"To bring the project to life, our company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the world leader in the field of digital network technologies Cisco . Among the five areas of the "Networks of the Future" initiative, first of all, cooperation with Cisco will be aimed at protecting technological networks," Ukrenergo said in a statement.

The project includes the modernization of networks and the introduction of sensors and software for monitoring the safety of technological processes. With the help of new technologies and approaches to protection from Cisco, Ukrenergo will be able to better identify potential cyber threats to industrial networks and respond effectively to them.



Also, together with Cisco, Ukrenergo will work on:

modernization of the network infrastructure and improvement of control and protection systems to improve the stability of the synchronization of the power system with ENTSO-E, to ensure the stability and reliability of operation in war conditions;

providing workers with real-time expert support right during the work through Webex expert to speed up and improve the quality of work. For this, the necessary mobile communication infrastructure will be built at the pilot substation;

training and exchange of experience for the possibility of introducing modern technologies, development of special training courses;

supporting the implementation of a water heater load balancing project aimed at reducing the load on the power system during peak hours of consumption.

According to a member of the board, IT director of Ukrenergo Serhiy Galagan, this strategic step between the national energy company and Cisco opens up new opportunities for modernizing the Ukrainian energy sector.