Ukrainian film was nominated for "Oscar 2023"

15:47 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The longlist of nominees for the Academy Award - "Oscar 2023" was made by the film "Klondike" by Ukrainian director Marina Er Gorbach.



A total of 92 tapes are presented in the longlist. Which of them will be shortlisted will become known on December 21.



The drama "Klondike" tells about a family living in the Donbas at the beginning of the 2014 war. Irka and Tolik, who are expecting their first child, are trying to overcome the dangerous circumstances that are rapidly changing around them, and also find themselves at the epicenter of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 crash on July 17 in the village of Grabovo, Donetsk region.



The main roles in the film were played by Oksana Cherkashina, Sergei Shadrin and Oleg Shcherbina.



The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Independent Film Festival.. Here, the director Marina Er Gorbach was presented with the award for the best director of a feature film.



In addition, "Klondike" won the Audience Award at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival.



The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 22, 2023.