Ukrainian film wins award at Rotterdam Film Festival

18:53 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Film directed by Philip Sotnichenko La Palisiada (La Palisiada) at the Rotterdam International Film Festival received the Fipresci Prize. Goskino reports.



It is noted that the tape was presented in the main competition of the Tiger competition, and the award from the jury was presented to the work with the comment: "Cinema as an instrument of intention."



The events of the film take place in 1996, a few months before the abolition of the death penalty.. The plot revolves around a forensic psychiatrist whose quiet life changes when he has to take part in the investigation into the murder of a policeman.



Law enforcement officers are in a hurry to close the case before the abolition of the death penalty, but the doctor is not sure about the jurisdiction of the accused and doubts the transparency of the law enforcement system.



The main roles in the film were played by Andrei Zhurba, Novruz Hikmet, Alexander Parkhomenko, Valery Oleinikov, Elena Mamchur, Alexander Marleev.