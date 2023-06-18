Ukrainian universities introduce a new subject - the fight against corruption

11:32 17 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian universities offer their students a new subject dedicated to the fight against corruption. This course will be available from the beginning of the new academic year.



This news was announced in the Integrity Office of the National Corruption Prevention Agency, where the training program was developed.

"This project is a pilot project and educational institutions could take part by submitting an application and passing through several stages of selection. During the academic semester, participating universities will introduce this discipline, and then it will become mandatory for all national higher education institutions, in accordance with the State Anti-Corruption Program for the period 2023-2025," the Integrity Office said.

The main goal of this project is to help students learn the history and meaning of the concepts of "corruption" and "integrity", as well as to understand the role and capabilities of citizens in the fight against corruption.



The discipline "Anti-Corruption and Integrity" will be included in the curricula of 10 Ukrainian universities, including: