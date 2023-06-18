Ukrainian universities introduce a new subject - the fight against corruption

Ukrainian universities offer their students a new subject dedicated to the fight against corruption. This course will be available from the beginning of the new academic year.
This news was announced in the Integrity Office of the National Corruption Prevention Agency, where the training program was developed.
The main goal of this project is to help students learn the history and meaning of the concepts of "corruption" and "integrity", as well as to understand the role and capabilities of citizens in the fight against corruption.
The discipline "Anti-Corruption and Integrity" will be included in the curricula of 10 Ukrainian universities, including:
- Kiev-Mohyla Academy;
- Ukrainian Catholic University;
- National Technical University "KPI named after. Igor Sikorsky";
- Lviv National University. Ivan Franko;
- Ternopil National Pedagogical University named after Volodymyr Gnatyuk;
- National Medical University named after Alexander Bogomolets;
- Volyn National University. Lesya Ukrainka;
- Donetsk State University of Internal Affairs;
- State University "Zhytomyr Polytechnic";
- Chernivtsi National University named after. Yury Fedkovych.
