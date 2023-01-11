Ukrainian supermarkets announced a boycott of Bonduelle products

Ukrainian retail chains refuse the products of the French company Bonduelle and remove them from the shelves after the scandal with food packages for Russian occupiers.
The company was "cancelled" by such networks as Novus, Varus, Auchan, ATB and Fozzy Group (Silpo, Fora, Thrash!).
What preceded Earlier, Russian media reported that the French company Bonduelle, a canned vegetable manufacturer, allegedly supported the Russian army and handed over its products to them with the wish of "a speedy victory". A photo of the corresponding "gift sets" was published by the public "Yartsevo LIVE" in the social network VKontakte, banned in Ukraine.
The Bonduelle Group itself published an official statement in which it denied this information.. However, in the same place the company admitted that it continues its activities in Russia - in order to "ensure the access of the population to basic food products in Russia and neighboring countries."
