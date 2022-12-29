Ukrainian prisoners sent 2102 letters to relatives - how is the procedure for transferring letters

16:38 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The transmission of letters from Ukrainian prisoners of war to relatives and vice versa began in August: since then, prisoners of war have sent 2,102 letters, and their relatives, in turn, have handed over 2,800.



Alexander Smirnov, director of the National Information Bureau, spoke about the details of the procedure for sending letters.



According to him, the transfers take place regularly, there have already been six: from the Ukrainian side, such transfers are organized every two weeks, from prisoners to relatives they are transferred when these letters are received.



Smirnov explained that relatives send letters to the National Information Bureau, it is the Information Bureau that sends them to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the ICRC, in turn, sends them to the Russian Defense Ministry, and they already distribute them to places of detention, transfer them to prisoners.



The director of the organization also stressed that relatives of prisoners of war can send letters in any convenient way: for example, by New mail or, if a person is abroad, he can send a letter to e-mail, and the National Information Bureau will print it out, pack and transfer it.

“There was even a case when the father, say, being in the war zone, could not receive the text of the letter either on the messenger or anywhere.. And he agreed that we read the letter, and he also, after listening to the letter, dictated the answer with his voice, which we wrote on his behalf and sent the letter to his son," Smirnov said.

At the same time, he noted that the transfer of letters to prisoners of war is a lengthy process, because Russia does not comply with the Geneva Conventions and other "rules of common sense", so there is no guarantee that letters to prisoners from the Russian Federation will be transferred within three days.