Ukrainian museums and companies have joined the month of pride

12:20 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

While Russia continues to infringe on the LGBT community, in particular by creating an institute to study the social behavior of homosexual people , Ukrainian museums and companies have changed their logos on social networks as a sign of respect for diversity.

As you know, June is LGBT Pride Month, also known as LGBT Pride Month.

Thus, the National Museum of Arts named after Bogdan and Varvara Khanenko, the Odessa Art Museum, Ukrposhta and other companies added to

to their visual identities on social networks, elements of the rainbow or other LGBTQI+ symbols.

Thus, companies and museums joined the Pride month, which traditionally takes place in many countries of the world in June, and celebrated their values based on human rights and equality.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy also joined in support of Pride Month.

Kyivstar tried on a rainbow print for its logo.

Updated the background of the logo and Vodafone.

Lifecell published a support post. In the comments to it, the operator also added: “We are all different, but we are united by one common love for Ukraine. We work for victory and for those we love! .

Pride month usually ends with a big march of equality in different countries.. However, as a result of the Russian invasion, the current Kiev Equality March will take place in the city of Liverpool in July. Its slogan is "The war is not over".