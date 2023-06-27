Ukrainian soldiers liberated the village of Rivnopol in the Donetsk region

15:28 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian fighters successfully liberated the village of Rivnopol, located in the Velikonovoselkovskaya settlement community of the Volnovakhsky district of the Donetsk region.



This information was published by Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar in Telegram.

"The defense forces have returned Rivnopol under our control. We are moving on," she wrote.

This liberation was the ninth time that the settlement returned from the occupation of Russian invaders during the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.