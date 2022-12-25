Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania will be able to use public transport for free next year

08:02 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Lithuanian Railway and the municipal authorities of the three largest cities in Lithuania will provide free transportation for refugees from Ukraine in 2023.



Delphi reports.



In particular, LTG Link, which is engaged in rail transportation, reported that at present, all people who left for Lithuania because of the war in Ukraine can take advantage of the initiative.

"From August 1, all people fleeing the Russian war in Ukraine to Lithuania can use free rail service on local routes in Lithuania," said Kotrina Dzikaraitė, communications partner of the company.

According to her, for this, all those who wish to take advantage of the initiative, both citizens of Ukraine and citizens of other countries who were in Ukraine at the beginning of the Russian aggression, must provide supporting documents.. They must have a passport or identity card (birth certificate for children) and a registration card issued by the Migration Department.



In Vilnius, until the end of the year, there was an opportunity for Ukrainians to use public transport for free. At a council meeting this week, the initiative was extended until 2024.



In addition, a proposal has been submitted to the Kaunas City Council to allow Ukrainians to enjoy 99 percent transport benefits.. The project provides that an annual ticket with such a discount will be issued upon presentation of a registration card issued by the Migration Department or a valid residence permit issued in 2023 in Lithuania for humanitarian reasons.



According to Rimantas Mockus, head of the transport department of the Klaipeda city self-government, preparations are underway to extend next year the benefits that are valid for Ukrainians in this port city by introducing a free ticket.



According to the Lithuanian Department of Statistics, since the beginning of the Russian war in Ukraine in February, 71.5 thousand refugees arrived in Lithuania, the newspaper reports.