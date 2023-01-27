Ukrainian intelligence published a conversation between invaders about deserters near Belgorod

According to the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, it became known that intelligence published an interception of a conversation between invaders about deserters near Russian Belgorod and punishment for them.

- I got new ones under ... who walk on the concrete road ... close to the landing of Belgorod. They fucked up from there, they don’t want to carry out a combat mission. Positions are not lost, in no case, other people are brought in, pencils (soldiers - ed.). Everybody. Position restored. Everybody. They are sitting. What am I to do with them? They don't want any.



What do I think? Draw up a combat order for them tomorrow morning, record on video what they refuse to comply with, pick up the weapons and send them to you there.



I think there will be a military police, a tribunal. We've got this thing back.



- Yes, there will be pencils. Tomorrow they will bring you 10. There will still be people. We will slowly bring. And these - nah * d. If you don’t want to bother with them yourself, ship them to your boss somewhere. We will issue them in all severity here.



