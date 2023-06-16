The Ukrainian community in Australia held a rally against the ecocide of the Russian Federation in Ukraine

The Ukrainian community of Australia, in response to the blowing up of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station by rashists, held actions in a number of cities to condemn Russian terrorism and ecocide in Ukraine.
This was announced on Facebook by the Union of Ukrainian Organizations in Australia (Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organizations - AFUO).
The protesters unanimously expressed their confidence that Russia must be defeated.. Ukraine must win for the sake of global security.
As the counter-offensive begins, AFUO is calling on the Australian government to help Ukraine by providing Bushmasters, Hawkeis and other military assistance.
