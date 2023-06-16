Ukrainian army received 500 Pegasus drones with FPV function

15:07 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian fighters received 500 Pegasus FPV drones and successfully used them in combat conditions, destroying dozens of enemy targets.



This information on the transfer and effectiveness of drones was published by Mikhail Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation, in his message on Telegram.



Everstake, a blockchain company, delivered 500 Pegasus FPV drones to the Ukrainian army.



These drones were distributed among 13 units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and some of them have already been successfully used in the destruction of enemy targets.



Mikhail Fedorov emphasized that FPV drones are a competitive advantage on the battlefield, capable of catching up and destroying almost any target, as well as helping to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.



The Army of Drones project was launched in July 2022 and provides for the systematic procurement, repair of drones, as well as the training of specialists in this field as part of a comprehensive program developed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Digital Transformation.