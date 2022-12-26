Ukrainians for the first time in history will be able to vote for the representative of "Eurovision" in "Die"

15:01 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov announced the opportunity to vote for the winner of the National Selection for Eurovision 2023 in the Diya application in his Telegram channel.

"Despite Russia's intentions to intimidate and destroy everything Ukrainian, we are actively developing and digitalizing the cultural sphere. After all, culture is the foundation of a sustainable civil society,” he said.

Thus, Ukrainians will be able to choose the winner of the National Selection for the first time in the history of the competition.



Denis Ivanov, a representative of "Dia", noted during a press conference that voting for the jury members was a successful experiment, so citizens of Ukraine over 14 years old and who have installed the application will be able to vote for the finalists.



How long the audience will be able to cast their votes is still unknown, because it is necessary to take into account situations with a lack of electricity so that everyone can join.

"We have great results.. In May, more than a million Ukrainians around the world watched Eurovision in Die. And already in October, half a million citizens elected the top three of the jury of the National Selection in the application," Fedorov added in the post.

Earlier, the European Linguistic Union (EMU) announced changes in the voting of the main competition.



Now the finalist countries will be determined solely on the basis of audience votes, and for the first time in history, viewers from non-Eurovision countries will also be able to vote for their favorite songs.



The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will be hosted by Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine. The grand final will take place at the Liverpool Arena on 13 May, with the semi-finals taking place on 9 and 11 May next year.



