Ukrainians are confident in the country's ability to repel Russian aggression

The vast majority of Ukrainians (95%) are confident that Ukraine will be able to repel Russia's attack, according to the results of a survey by the Rating sociological group. At the same time, about 60% of respondents noted that a fairly long time is needed to win the war: 25% believe that more than a year is needed, 37% - six months or a year. Almost 20% estimate the time required for victory up to several months, about 20% more cannot yet give

answer.

At the same time, according to sociologists, there has been an increase in the number of those who assess the terms for victory as long (over a year).. Most of these are among the youngest respondents aged 18-35 (38%).

In addition, according to the survey, 71% of Ukrainians believe that things in Ukraine are moving in the right direction, 13% - the opposite opinion, another 16% - could not assess. As in the summer of last year, there is currently a slight decrease in the number of those who assess the direction of the country's development as correct, and the number of those who are undecided in their assessments is increasing. In all regions and among all ages, the assessment of the direction as the right one continues to dominate.

The survey was conducted by the sociological group "Rating" on June 1-2 by the method of telephone interviews using a computer. It was attended by 1,000 respondents aged 18 and over in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbass, as well as territories where at the time of the survey there was no Ukrainian mobile communication.