Ukrainians will now reissue their driver's licenses every 10-15 years
07:11 02 December Kyiv, Ukraine
Ukrainians will be required to renew their driver's license every 10-15 years, and drivers of transport companies - every 5 years.
Yulia Klymenko, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, reports this.
"Now we are working on the harmonization of traffic legislation. In fact, all driver's licenses will be reissued," Klimenko said.
She noted that drivers of transport companies will have to renew their licenses every five years.. she also clarified that this is a common European practice.
"Citizens will do this every 10-15 years, depending on the form in which the Verkhovna Rada passes the law," Klymenko summed up.
