Ukrainians will be able to send passports by mail. What conditions

08:01 18 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Government of Ukraine has made changes to the Rules for the provision of postal services. Now Ukrainians will be able to send documents, in particular passports, by mail.



This was announced by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnichuk.



Regarding passports of a citizen of Ukraine and an identity card for returning to Ukraine, the rule is valid for the period of martial law and quarantine.