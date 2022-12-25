Ukrainians believe that the situation with corruption has not changed during the war

Ukrainians are pessimistic about the economic situation in Ukraine and believe that the war did not affect the problems associated with corruption. At the same time, citizens note an improvement in the overall political situation, defense capability and international image of Ukraine.
This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group on November 20-21.
At the same time, the respondents assessed the economic situation in the country the worst: 80% reported its deterioration, 10% noted no changes, and only 6% noticed an improvement.
Respondents also negatively assessed the situation with prices for basic goods and medicines (deteriorated for 94%), opportunities to find a job (deteriorated for 72%) and the quality of education (deteriorated for 55%). At the same time, the best scores are observed in the assessment of the country's defense capability (90%) and the international image of Ukraine (86%).
Assessing changes in various areas over the past year, respondents expressed more positive assessments about the political situation - about half noted that it had improved, as well as a sense of confidence in the future - almost 40% of respondents said they had improved.
At the same time, two-thirds of those surveyed expect that 2023 will be better than the previous one.
