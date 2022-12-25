Ukrainians believe that the situation with corruption has not changed during the war

15:34 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainians are pessimistic about the economic situation in Ukraine and believe that the war did not affect the problems associated with corruption. At the same time, citizens note an improvement in the overall political situation, defense capability and international image of Ukraine.



This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the Rating sociological group on November 20-21.

"The situation in the fight against corruption has not changed for 46%, improved - for 22%, worsened - for 17%. The quality of medical care and housing and communal services has not changed for almost half of the respondents, improved for 12% and 8%, respectively, worsened - for 23% and 41%, respectively.

At the same time, the respondents assessed the economic situation in the country the worst: 80% reported its deterioration, 10% noted no changes, and only 6% noticed an improvement.

"In the field of freedom of speech and democracy, half of the respondents did not feel any changes, 34% - believe that the situation has improved here, 12% - worsened. As for the condition of the roads, 42% noted that there were no changes, 24% saw an improvement, 28% saw a deterioration," the sociologists noted.

Respondents also negatively assessed the situation with prices for basic goods and medicines (deteriorated for 94%), opportunities to find a job (deteriorated for 72%) and the quality of education (deteriorated for 55%). At the same time, the best scores are observed in the assessment of the country's defense capability (90%) and the international image of Ukraine (86%).