Ukrainians divided over cultural boycott

14.4% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that Ukrainian athletes, scientists and artists should not refuse to participate in events where Russians participate, according to a survey by the Razumkov Center.
- At the same time, 22.8% of respondents believe that Ukrainians in any case should refuse to participate in such events.
- Another 18.6% of respondents share the opinion that Ukrainian participants should decide for themselves whether to participate in events where Russians are also participants.
- In addition, 16.6% say that Ukrainians should not participate in such events only if they are organized by Russians.
- Also, 13.9% believe that Ukrainian athletes and artists can participate in events where Russians take part if these Russians condemned Russia's war against Ukraine.
- Another 13.7% of respondents find it difficult to answer.
The boycott culture is fully supported by more than a third of the polled Ukrainians (39.4%), Lydia Smola, Doctor of Political Sciences, comments on the results of the survey.
If we are talking about the attitude towards Russian citizens in general, then more than a third of Ukrainians (34.6%) recognize the collective responsibility of Russians for the war against Ukraine, regardless of political beliefs.
If we are talking about the attitude towards Russian citizens in general, then more than a third of Ukrainians (34.6%) recognize the collective responsibility of Russians for the war against Ukraine, regardless of political beliefs.
More than a quarter of respondents (26.1%) believe in the existence of "good Russians". Also, 9.2% have a negative attitude only towards the President of the Russian Federation Putin and the Russian leadership.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments