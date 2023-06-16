Ukrainians divided over cultural boycott

12:58 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

14.4% of Ukrainians surveyed believe that Ukrainian athletes, scientists and artists should not refuse to participate in events where Russians participate, according to a survey by the Razumkov Center.

At the same time, 22.8% of respondents believe that Ukrainians in any case should refuse to participate in such events.

Another 18.6% of respondents share the opinion that Ukrainian participants should decide for themselves whether to participate in events where Russians are also participants.

In addition, 16.6% say that Ukrainians should not participate in such events only if they are organized by Russians.

Also, 13.9% believe that Ukrainian athletes and artists can participate in events where Russians take part if these Russians condemned Russia's war against Ukraine.

Another 13.7% of respondents find it difficult to answer.

The boycott culture is fully supported by more than a third of the polled Ukrainians (39.4%), Lydia Smola, Doctor of Political Sciences, comments on the results of the survey.



If we are talking about the attitude towards Russian citizens in general, then more than a third of Ukrainians (34.6%) recognize the collective responsibility of Russians for the war against Ukraine, regardless of political beliefs.

More than a quarter of respondents (26.1%) believe in the existence of "good Russians". Also, 9.2% have a negative attitude only towards the President of the Russian Federation Putin and the Russian leadership.