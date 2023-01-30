Ukrainians can apply for the exchange of light bulbs in "Die". How to do it

15:27 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Diya application, it became possible to apply for the exchange of old incandescent bulbs for new energy-saving lamps.



This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

"New service in the Diya app: exchange 5 old incandescent bulbs for 5 energy-efficient LED bulbs. The government has launched a program to reduce the load on the country's energy system and reduce the electricity shortage for users.

The ministry noted that the first batches of lamps will go to regional centers (except for the temporarily occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Simferopol and the city of Sevastopol), as well as to Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk and Krivoy Rog. Until the end of February, LED-lamps should arrive in other settlements of Ukraine.



To participate in the program, you must leave an application in the Diya application by completing the following steps:

log in to the application;

select Services - Exchange of light bulbs;

indicate the contact phone number and Ukrposhta branch where it is desirable to receive the lamps;

Specify the type and quantity of LED lamps to receive.

The exchange is supported by the European Union, which has funded 30 million LED lamps. Another 5 million lamps will be provided by the French government. Full details of the exchange program can be found here.



