Ukrainians can apply for an ID-card in Poland from the age of 14

For Ukrainians who are in Poland, the service of issuing the first passport in the ID-card format has become available from the age of 14.
This was reported by the State Migration Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that this ID-card can be issued at the subdivisions of the State Enterprise "Document" in Warsaw, Krakow, Gdansk or Wroclaw.
To apply for a passport, you need to have the following documents:
- birth certificate;
- passport of a citizen of Ukraine of one or two parents;
- certificate of registration of place of residence (if any);
- RNOKPP or a notice of refusal to accept it (if any).
For the convenience of citizens, applications for issuing passport documents are accepted both by appointment and on a first-come, first-served basis.
ID-card for the first time since the age of 14 is produced within 20 working days. Upon receipt of the finished ID-card, a verification procedure is carried out, therefore the presence of the person in whose name the document is issued is mandatory.
