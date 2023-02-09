Ukrainians can apply for an ID-card in Poland from the age of 14

16:55 09 February Kyiv, Ukraine

For Ukrainians who are in Poland, the service of issuing the first passport in the ID-card format has become available from the age of 14.

This was reported by the State Migration Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"In some subdivisions of the Document State Enterprise in Poland, the service of issuing the first passport of a citizen in the form of an ID card is available upon reaching the age of 14," the message says.

It is noted that this ID-card can be issued at the subdivisions of the State Enterprise "Document" in Warsaw, Krakow, Gdansk or Wroclaw.



To apply for a passport, you need to have the following documents:

birth certificate;

passport of a citizen of Ukraine of one or two parents;

certificate of registration of place of residence (if any);

RNOKPP or a notice of refusal to accept it (if any).

For the convenience of citizens, applications for issuing passport documents are accepted both by appointment and on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Payment (services of the enterprise) is made directly on the spot - using the online payment service. To do this, you must have a smartphone and a bank card or its details with you (cash payment is not yet available),” the institution noted.

ID-card for the first time since the age of 14 is produced within 20 working days. Upon receipt of the finished ID-card, a verification procedure is carried out, therefore the presence of the person in whose name the document is issued is mandatory.