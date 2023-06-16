Ukrainians and business representatives named the main problems of the country

07:25 15 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainians name the main problems of the country the war (100%), the destruction of infrastructure and housing (98%), as well as corruption (94%).

"Unemployment is considered a problem by 89% of respondents - women perceive it especially acutely (probably they experience this problem more personally). Among other things, Ukrainians consider the lack of professionals in power, the high cost of living and low incomes to be significant problems," the TI noted.

At the same time, business puts corruption second and destruction third.. Business representatives are much more likely to complain about corruption, lack of professionalism in government, unfairness of the judicial system, and are concerned about population migration and the lack of investment in the economy.

"Business today defines its main pain points as the lack of effective demand, low purchasing power, the loss of qualified personnel, problems with the supply chain and the loss of logistics links.. The shortage of qualified personnel is especially acute in such industries as design, construction, profession technical activity" and "transport and logistics," the TI noted.

83% of businesses suffered loss and losses. And 25% - destruction or damage, but only a third of them have recorded or are recording damage to apply for compensation. They do not apply for compensation because they do not believe in compensation and assistance - the business does not see the point in submitting such applications.