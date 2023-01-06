Ukrainians abroad were obliged to become military registered in diplomatic institutions. There are exceptions

12:59 06 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Now Ukrainians abroad are required to become military registered in diplomatic institutions. This is stated in the Procedure for organizing and maintaining military records of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists adopted by the government on December 30.

According to the document, foreign diplomatic institutions of Ukraine:

inform citizens who are on temporary consular registration and have reached military age and do not have a deferment or are not exempted from conscription for fixed-term military service, about the beginning of the next call-up of citizens of Ukraine for fixed-term military service;

contribute to the return of conscripts and reservists to Ukraine in case of mobilization and wartime (during a special period);

notify within seven days from the date of registration or removal from the consular register about conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists to the relevant district (city) territorial recruitment and social support centers, SBU bodies, units of the Foreign Intelligence Service at the location of their military registration;

maintain military records of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists on the temporary consular register according to the appropriate list. The list is stored in a foreign diplomatic institution of Ukraine for five years.

If a citizen of Ukraine is abroad for no more than three months, he may not be registered with the military.

"Conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists traveling abroad for up to three months are not removed from the military register," the document says.

Deregistration of conscripts, persons liable for military service and reservists traveling abroad for a period of more than three months is carried out after their personal arrival at the appropriate district (city) territorial center for recruitment and social support, the SBU body, a unit of the Foreign Intelligence Service with documents, which is confirmed by the departure for border.