Ukraine wins first medal at European Games 2023

18:15 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukrainian rowers won the women's canoe deuces. The Ukrainian team won the first medal of the European Games 2023, which continues in Krakow, Poland. The award was brought by canoeists Lyudmila Luzan and Valeria Tereta, who became a couple only this season.



Athletes competed among canoe-twos at a distance of 500 meters. The Ukrainians qualified for the final after qualifying, finishing second in their heat with a time of 1:59.152 minutes.



In the final, Luzan and Tereta finished first, an improvement over the qualifying time of 1:58.233 minutes. Throughout the race, Ukrainian women fought for leadership with a duet from Spain - the current European vice champions Antia Jakome and Maria Korbera. However, in the end, Lyudmila and Valeria managed to snatch the “gold”, beating their opponents by less than 0.3 seconds. The top three winner was closed by Hungary.



Rowing in kayaks and canoes. Canoe deuces (women), 500 m

Ludmila Luzan / Valeria Tereta (Ukraine) 1:58.233

Antia Jacome / Maria Corbera (Spain) 1:58.506

Giada Bragato / Bianca Nagy (Hungary) 1:59.163

What does the result of Luzan and Tereta mean?

This is the first medal of Ukraine among all sports at the European Games 2023. That for Luzan, who is a two-time winner of the 2020 Olympics, for Tereta this is her debut medal at the level of the European Games. This is the second joint award of Luzan and Tereta in this line-up: after the bronze medal at the 2023 World Cup in Poznań. Previously, Lyudmila performed in a duet with Anastasia Rybachok (Chetverikova), who is missing this season due to the birth of a child: together they became vice champions of the Olympic Games, as well as world and European champions.