Ukraine returned the bodies of another 79 fallen defenders

12:03 30 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine managed to return the bodies of another 7 9 dead Ukrainian defenders. The bodies will be handed over to their families for a decent burial, the Ministry of Reintegration said.

"The transfer of bodies from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine took place with the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under the Ministry of Reintegration in cooperation with law enforcement agencies," the message says.

The transfer of the bodies of the dead military is carried out in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Conventions.

The Ministry of Reintegration reminded that the Ombudsman's hotline for missing persons is working: 0 800 339 247. You can also report the missing persons personally to the Ombudsman by phone: (099) 792-01-26. On weekends, you can send messages to Viber and Telegram to the number: (095) 896-04-21.