Ukraine returned another child from Russia

With the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights from the aggressor country Russia, another child was returned to Ukraine.
Dmitry Lubinets, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, announced this on Telegram.
According to Lubinets, he and Oleksandr Kononenko, a human rights representative in the security and defense sector, talked to the returned Ukrainian woman and her grandmother.
The Ombudsman noted that the returned child will undergo rehabilitation and receive the necessary assistance, both medical and humanitarian. And he added that Veronica received a useful gift from the Office of the Commissioner to facilitate education in her native language.
