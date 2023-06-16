Ukraine returned another child from Russia

10:18 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

With the assistance of the Office of the Commissioner for Human Rights from the aggressor country Russia, another child was returned to Ukraine.

Dmitry Lubinets, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, announced this on Telegram.

"14-year-old Veronika, who ended up in the Russian Federation after a terrorist country broke into Ukraine, is now at home. Her grandmother, with horror and tears in her eyes, recalls what she had to go through to return her granddaughter to her native land.. in the message of Dmitry Lubinets.

According to Lubinets, he and Oleksandr Kononenko, a human rights representative in the security and defense sector, talked to the returned Ukrainian woman and her grandmother.

"We know what a difficult path a woman has traveled to transport her granddaughter to the territory of Ukraine. Fortunately, this time everything worked out," Lubinets said.

The Ombudsman noted that the returned child will undergo rehabilitation and receive the necessary assistance, both medical and humanitarian. And he added that Veronica received a useful gift from the Office of the Commissioner to facilitate education in her native language.