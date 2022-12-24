Ukraine will soon receive energy equipment from the Buffett Foundation

The American businessman Howard Buffett's Foundation will provide Ukraine with energy equipment, in particular, high-capacity generators worth $30 million.
This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba during a briefing on Tuesday, December 6.
In particular, he expressed his gratitude to the Howard Buffett Foundation, the son of Warren Buffett, which will provide Ukraine with energy equipment and high-capacity generators worth $30 million.
This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba during a briefing on Tuesday, December 6.
In particular, he expressed his gratitude to the Howard Buffett Foundation, the son of Warren Buffett, which will provide Ukraine with energy equipment and high-capacity generators worth $30 million.
In addition, the Netherlands donated 26 heavy duty transformers, spare parts and equipment.
Among other things, it is planned to send a number of powerful transformers from Czech partners to Ukraine.
According to Kuleba, the pace and volume of assistance to the energy system is growing.
According to Kuleba, the pace and volume of assistance to the energy system is growing.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments