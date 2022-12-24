Ukraine will soon receive energy equipment from the Buffett Foundation

17:01 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The American businessman Howard Buffett's Foundation will provide Ukraine with energy equipment, in particular, high-capacity generators worth $30 million.



This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba during a briefing on Tuesday, December 6.



In particular, he expressed his gratitude to the Howard Buffett Foundation, the son of Warren Buffett, which will provide Ukraine with energy equipment and high-capacity generators worth $30 million.

"The first batch of eight generators will arrive in Ukraine next week. This is the result of a meeting and agreement between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Mr. Buffett," Kuleba said.

In addition, the Netherlands donated 26 heavy duty transformers, spare parts and equipment.

"The Ministry of Climate and Environment of Poland handed over 42 kilometers of cable, 259 transformers, flow restrictors, disconnectors. This equipment is awaiting technical evaluation and is being prepared for shipment to Ukraine," the minister continued.

Among other things, it is planned to send a number of powerful transformers from Czech partners to Ukraine.



According to Kuleba, the pace and volume of assistance to the energy system is growing.