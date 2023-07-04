Ukraine faces power outages in 10 regions - Ministry of Energy

12:34 04 July Kyiv, Ukraine

In 10 regions of Ukraine, there are power outages due to adverse weather conditions, Russian shelling and technical problems.



Information about this was reported by the Ministry of Energy on Tuesday, July 4.



As a result of unfavorable weather conditions, consumers in Kyiv, Kirovograd, Odessa and Chernihiv regions were temporarily without electricity. All these areas now have electricity supply. However, two settlements in the Sumy region and eight settlements in the Cherkasy region are still without electricity.



Due to unfavorable weather conditions in the Transcarpathian region, the operation of the international power transmission line with Moldova at a voltage of 110 kV was temporarily stopped. Currently, all consumers are connected to backup power supplies.



Some consumers in the Kyiv region are experiencing problems with electricity due to technical problems. In addition, 13,000 consumers are still without electricity in Kherson due to an incident at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station associated with a dam explosion.



As a result of new Russian shelling in the Donetsk region, there were also problems with power supply, and some consumers were left without electricity.. Also, electricity was temporarily turned off in some areas due to the shelling of the mines.



As a result of previous shelling, some areas of the Zaporozhye, Sumy, Kherson, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions were left without electricity.



Repair crews of power engineers work in areas where security allows to carry out the necessary work.



However, Ukrainian power plants produce enough electricity to meet the needs of the population. In addition, over the past 24 hours, commercial imports of electricity amounted to 715 MW-hours, there were no exports.