Ukraine will stabilize the energy system until the summer if there are no new attacks

Provided the Russian shelling ceases, the Ukrainian energy system will recover before the summer.
This was stated by Minister of Energy of Ukraine German Galushchenko in an interview with Forbes.
According to the minister, the situation in the energy system of Ukraine is difficult, but he did not give exact figures.
Galushchenko explained the extremely difficult situation in Kyiv by the fact that on Monday (December 19) there were very significant damage to Kyiv as a result of shelling.
According to the minister, Kyiv is not disconnected from the energy system - the Ukrainian energy system is integral.
When asked when Ukraine would be able to stabilize the systems and end the blackouts, provided that there were no more strikes, Galushchenko replied:
According to him, the import of electricity is "a possible option."
According to him, also among the solutions are mobile power plants with a capacity of up to 50 MW. They will help power the power plants that have "sat down to zero", as well as give additional power to the system.
There are manufacturers in Ukraine who produce such stations, the minister said.
When asked whether Russia would continue to attack the energy system after the end of the heating season, Galushchenko replied: "I hope that our Armed Forces will help them stop."
