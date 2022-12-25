Ukraine to receive 10,000 more Starlink terminals - Fedorov

11:54 20 December Kyiv, Ukraine





Digital Transformation Minister Mikhail Fedorov said in an interview with Bloomberg that Musk assured of further support for Ukraine. Ukraine signed an agreement with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. Elon Musk on getting more Starlink terminals. In the coming months, more than 10,000 antennas will be sent to Ukraine.

“When we had power outages, I wrote him a message that day and he reacted instantly and already took certain steps.. He understands the situation," Fedorov said and added that SpaceX and Musk quickly respond to problems and help Ukraine.

According to the minister, Ukraine has received about 22,000 Starlink antennas since the beginning of the war. He said that although there is no contract yet, the governments of several EU countries have agreed to share the payment.. At the same time, he refused to publicly name them.

"To date, all financial issues have been resolved, " the minister said, but noted that in the spring Ukraine would need to find additional funding.

He emphasized that there is no alternative to satellite communications, and the contingency plan provides for the deployment of thousands of invincible points - places where Ukrainians can get uninterrupted access to electricity, heating and the Internet, some of which are provided by Starlink antennas.