Ukraine received more than 200 cargoes from partners with energy equipment

17:15 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

More than 200 cargoes from partners with energy equipment have already arrived in Ukraine. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Friday, December 23.

"Every day in Europe and the world there are new initiatives in support of Ukraine and Ukrainians. More than 200 cargoes with energy equipment have already arrived. The European Union promised to mobilize 900 generators for us. Thank you and we appreciate this gesture of solidarity," Shmyhal said.

He noted that, among other things, the partners are transferring to Ukraine powerful generator sets capable of powering important facilities, for example, medical institutions or pumping stations of water utilities.