Ukraine is looking for ways to evacuate citizens from the occupied part of the Kherson region

17:17 07 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian authorities are looking for ways to evacuate citizens from the left bank of the Kherson region, which is under the control of the Russian occupation forces.

This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs Igor Klymenko.

"Currently, 29 people are flooded on the territory of the Kherson region, 10 of them are in the temporarily occupied territory. And we are now deciding on possible ways to evacuate our citizens who are on the left bank of the Dnieper, who were abandoned by the Russians to their fate" , he noted.

According to Klymenko, 1,854 people have already been evacuated, but the evacuation continues. Take people and pets away. After that, the victims are taken to the aid points.



The head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said that rescuers are trying to carry out work as quickly as possible. However, a strong current interferes, as well as shelling of the Russians.