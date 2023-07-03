Women serving in the army will have a unified female military uniform

18:19 18 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Today, about 57,000 women serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, along with volunteers from territorial communities, on an equal footing with men. Of these, about 32 thousand are in the combat zone.

However, military women are still given male uniforms and men's underwear, they do not have enough shoes of smaller sizes and bulletproof vests, taking into account the peculiarities of the female figure.

To change this situation, a military uniform for women will appear in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



The Ministry of Defense revealed some details of the process of introducing uniforms for women. So, now there are two initiative groups. The first is a group of volunteers with the support of the Office of the President as part of the First Lady's Accessibility project. The second one is led by the deputy of the Kyiv City Council Irina Nikorak.



The Ministry of Defense held a meeting with both groups. Now they are all working together on military uniforms for women.



The main proposals from the Ministry of Defense are to test experimental samples in the field.



In addition, volunteers were asked to analyze the world experience of women's uniforms in other armies.



Volunteers were also asked to analyze the types of figures in order to individually select clothes for women at the first stages.. The Ministry of Defense says that they are also discussing the creation of women's underwear.